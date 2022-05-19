Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

RGA opened at $121.10 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $128.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

