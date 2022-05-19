Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RCII opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
