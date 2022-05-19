Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CFO Acquires $292,500.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) CFO Timothy John Murphy bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Repay by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

