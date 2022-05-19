Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CEO Philip Astley-Sparke Sells 9,632 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $140,530.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,080 shares in the company, valued at $20,441,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $671.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Replimune Group (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.