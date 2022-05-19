Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CFO Jean M. Franchi Sells 3,436 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 3,436 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $50,131.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,494.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $40.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Replimune Group by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Replimune Group by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

