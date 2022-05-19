Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love Sells 6,324 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $92,267.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,073.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

REPL stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $671.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.29. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Replimune Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.