Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Pamela Esposito Sells 3,507 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $51,167.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,975.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of research firms have commented on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Replimune Group by 306.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

