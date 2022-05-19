Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Lowered to $44.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 201.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,693. The company has a market capitalization of $689.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $51,167.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,975.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $140,530.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,441,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,171,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,299,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Replimune Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 352.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

