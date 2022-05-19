Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 19th (AAVMY, AMCX, BK, BRG, COLL, CRARY, CSX, DOC, ELY, FF)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 19th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating. Peel Hunt currently has $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is Japan’s largest general trading company. MC has long been engaged in business with customers around the world in virtually every industry, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, food and general merchandise. “

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $260.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $345.00.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $148.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $153.00.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Renovacor Inc. is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc., formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif. “

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Signet's shares have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from growth in e-commerce business and advancements made in respect of the Inspiring Brilliance strategy. Such upsides supported the company’s performance during fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improved year on year. During the quarter, the company witnessed same-store sales growth and higher margins. Its efforts to boost banner value propositions, product newness, marketing efforts and connected commerce strategy have been yielding. Digital business is the key growth driver and management is focused on enhancing the data- analytics capabilities. Management provided an encouraging view for fiscal 2023, projecting total revenues of $8.03-$8.25 billion.”

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. DA Davidson currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a hold rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Williams Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $235.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $287.00.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ziff Davis Inc. is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ziff Davis Inc., formerly known as J2 Global Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

