Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Land Securities Group plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Land Securities Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

LSGOF opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

