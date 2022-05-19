Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Co-Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CODX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -1.90. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 40.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $64,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

