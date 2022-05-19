Research Analysts Offer Predictions for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

ELF opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,845,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 587,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 410,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

