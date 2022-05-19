Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gladstone Investment Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GAIN opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

