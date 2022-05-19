Research Analysts Set Expectations for PGT Innovations, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $225,810. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

