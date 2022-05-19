Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 19th (AAVMY, AAWW, AIT, AMOT, AMRN, AMZN, ATO, BCH, BCS, BECN)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 19th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has €13.80 ($14.38) price target on the stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beacon’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The trend is likely to continue, considering solid first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improving on a year-over-year basis. The solid results were mainly backed by strong net sales, gross margin expansion and operational improvement. Gross and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 80 basis points (bps) and 270 bps year over year, respectively. Backed by these positives, the company increased its expectation for 2022 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $800-850 million. However, supply chain challenges, inflationary pressures and lengthening project cycle times are a concern.”

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ITAÚ CORPBANCA is a commercial bank based in Chile with operations primarily in Colombia, Panama and New York. ITAÚ CORPBANCA, formerly known as CORPBANCA, is based in SANTIAGO, CHILE. “

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $211.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Li Ning Company Limited operates as a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of sports footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment for sport and leisure uses under its own LI-NING brand in the Peoples’ Republic of China. Additionally, the Group distributes sports products under its Z-DO brand via hypermarket channel; manufactures, markets, distributes and sells outdoor sports products under the French brand AIGLE and engages in manufacture, research and development, marketing and sale of table tennis and other sports equipment under the Double Happiness brand. The Company also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells the licensed products under the Italian sports fashion brand Lotto; and engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of professional badminton equipment under the Kason brand. Li Ning Company Limited is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging their proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, they are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Their portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on their proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Their research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). “

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $370.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $410.00.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $132.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $126.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the commercialization and development of products which target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, is based in BRIDGEWATER, N.J. “

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has €32.50 ($33.85) target price on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sysmex Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture, import, export and sale of clinical laboratory instruments, reagents and software used in -vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine and other specimens. The company’s product includes instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis and point-of-care testing. Its operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, EMEA, China and Asia Pacific. Sysmex Corporation is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SThree Plc is engaged in staffing businesses. It provides permanent and contract specialist staff to its client base. The company’s brand comprises Computer Futures, Progressive Recruitment, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Newington International, JP Gray, Hyden and Orgtel. It operates primarily in Australia and Europe. SThree Plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Versus Systems Inc. platform integrated into mobile, console and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. The company developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Versus Systems Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. Steel is well-placed to capitalize on the dramatic rebound in steel prices, led primarily by the intensified supply disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. We expect U.S. Steel’s top line to grow by 5.9% in 2022, reflecting higher steel prices. Strong end-market demand and the strained supply situation are expected support steel prices, helping the company offset higher input costs. Actions to improve cost structure and the Big River investment should also work in its favor. The Big River investment has reinforced the company’s position in high-margin steel-end markets. U.S. Steel’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. It also remains committed to boosting shareholder value by leveraging a strong balance sheet. All these factors support our bullish stance on the stock.”

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xeris Biopharma Holdings is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing and commercializing therapies for patient in endocrinology, neurology and gastroenterology. The company’s principal product includes Gvoke(R), a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia and Keveyis(R), the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, formerly known as Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, IL. “

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and retailing of athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, casual and outdoor footwear. Also, it provides logistics services to footwear, apparel, and electronics industries; manufactures foamed cotton, as well as molding equipment; leases machinery and equipment; offers sub-contracting services for the manufacture of leather; provides management services; distributes licensed products; and manufactures chemical products for shoes. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. “

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

