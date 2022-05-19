Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dialogue Health Technologies (CARE)

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE: CARE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2022 – Dialogue Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Dialogue Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Dialogue Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$8.50.

5/11/2022 – Dialogue Health Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$8.50.

Shares of CARE opened at C$3.91 on Thursday. Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.20.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

