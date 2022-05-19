Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for JCDecaux (DEC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JCDecaux (EPA: DEC):

5/9/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €22.00 ($22.92) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/9/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €19.80 ($20.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/6/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €21.00 ($21.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/6/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €25.50 ($26.56) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/6/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €24.00 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/20/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €22.70 ($23.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/11/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €22.00 ($22.92) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/28/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €26.50 ($27.60) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of EPA DEC traded up €0.24 ($0.25) on Thursday, hitting €19.12 ($19.92). The company had a trading volume of 134,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux SA has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($28.15) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($38.44). The business has a 50 day moving average of €20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.27.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

