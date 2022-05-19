Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kennametal (KMT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kennametal (NYSE: KMT):

5/17/2022 – Kennametal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2022 – Kennametal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2022 – Kennametal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00.

4/29/2022 – Kennametal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – Kennametal had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Kennametal was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

4/4/2022 – Kennametal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Kennametal is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Kennametal was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.91. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert bought 36,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kennametal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

