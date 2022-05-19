Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 24,144 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $94,644.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,703,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,331.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 40,984 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $157,788.40.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 30,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 22,663 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $84,759.62.

On Monday, May 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $589,163.52.

On Thursday, April 28th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 156,070 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $558,730.60.

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 10,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,625. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 122,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 239.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 44,217 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

