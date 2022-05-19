Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 40,984 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 40,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $157,788.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,604,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,876,666.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 24,144 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $94,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 30,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 22,663 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $84,759.62.

On Monday, May 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $589,163.52.

On Thursday, April 28th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 156,070 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $558,730.60.

Shares of RVP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.44. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

