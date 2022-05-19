Reviewing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cyxtera Technologies and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Match Group 0 3 14 0 2.82

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $134.12, indicating a potential upside of 86.61%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 3.24 -$257.90 million N/A N/A Match Group $2.98 billion 6.88 $277.72 million $0.89 80.75

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -28.89% -5.93% Match Group 9.12% -220.83% 5.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Cyxtera Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

