Reviewing NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) & Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Legend Biotech and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech -429.40% -131.45% -47.76% NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -2,009.07% -256.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legend Biotech and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $89.79 million 70.85 -$386.21 million ($1.36) -30.33 NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$93.06 million ($7.21) -0.21

NRx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Legend Biotech and NRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Legend Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $62.25, indicating a potential upside of 50.91%. Given Legend Biotech’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than NRx Pharmaceuticals.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of gastric cancer and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20/CD22/CD19 for the treatment of non-hodgkins lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.