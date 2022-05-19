Reviewing Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) & Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polaris and Wallbox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $8.20 billion 0.72 $493.90 million $6.90 14.39 Wallbox $84.68 million 19.44 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Polaris and Wallbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 2 4 6 1 2.46 Wallbox 0 0 4 0 3.00

Polaris currently has a consensus price target of $128.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.12%. Wallbox has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 92.81%. Given Wallbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wallbox is more favorable than Polaris.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Polaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris 5.24% 43.24% 10.35% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Polaris beats Wallbox on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles. It also produces replacement parts and accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil for ORVs; snowmobile accessories, which comprise covers, traction products, electric starters, reverse kits, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, including e saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers gear and apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers; off-road Jeep and truck accessories; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and aftermarket parts, garments, and accessories through 101 brick-and-mortar retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

