REX American Resources (REX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect REX American Resources to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REX American Resources stock opened at $90.67 on Thursday. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $536.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REX. State Street Corp increased its stake in REX American Resources by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 320.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

REX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

