Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.99) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.78) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($80.13) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.59) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.01).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,267.42 ($64.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($53.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,732.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,331.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 352.32 ($4.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($66.20), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,443.05). Insiders have sold 11,251 shares of company stock worth $61,721,282 in the last 90 days.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

