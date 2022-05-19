Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Riskified updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RSKD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.17. 5,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,606. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 476,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth $2,767,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSKD. Barclays dropped their price target on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

