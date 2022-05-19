Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Insider Jiten Behl Sells 892 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) insider Jiten Behl sold 892 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 22,799.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 703,104.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of RIVN stock opened at 27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 37.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
