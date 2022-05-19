Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Insider Jiten Behl Sells 892 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) insider Jiten Behl sold 892 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 22,799.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 703,104.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 37.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 73.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.