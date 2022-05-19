Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

RCKT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,629. The firm has a market cap of $657.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

