Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Raised to $62.00 at Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

RCKT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,592. The company has a quick ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $657.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

