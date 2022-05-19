Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

NYSE RKLY opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. Rockley Photonics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.09.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $47,973.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 2,399.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockley Photonics by 352.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,476 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,948,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 1,003.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 445,973 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

