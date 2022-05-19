Ron Bentsur Buys 1,700 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $32,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,961,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,332,975.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Ron Bentsur bought 1,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $19,320.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Ron Bentsur bought 12,245 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $208,042.55.

On Monday, March 28th, Ron Bentsur purchased 4,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Ron Bentsur purchased 7,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $53,410.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,102. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVCT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 17th.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

