Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ROP stock opened at $411.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $410.80 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $459.12 and its 200 day moving average is $461.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

