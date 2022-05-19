Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the apparel retailer on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Ross Stores has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ross Stores by 117.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.