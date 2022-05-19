Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

ROST stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,101,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,167. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $29,049,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1,027.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 109,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

