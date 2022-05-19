Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.34-$4.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.99-$1.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,101,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,167. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,666,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $241,257,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

