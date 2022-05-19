Royal Bank of Canada Cuts DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Price Target to 390.00

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from 420.00 to 390.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFDDF remained flat at $$54.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. DFDS A/S has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $54.55.

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, refuse derived fuel, and tour operators.

