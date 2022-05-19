Royal Bank of Canada Cuts DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Price Target to 390.00

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from 420.00 to 390.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS DFDDF remained flat at $$54.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. DFDS A/S has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $54.55.
About DFDS A/S (Get Rating)
