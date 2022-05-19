Royal Bank of Canada Lowers BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $6.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.
BB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.
Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 506,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,186,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.
In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 85,860 shares of company stock worth $510,211 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in BlackBerry by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in BlackBerry by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
