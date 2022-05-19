Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $97.78 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average of $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

