Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.70 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter.

Shares of RY opened at C$125.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$135.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$121.80 and a 12-month high of C$149.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.27, for a total value of C$551,490.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$794,433.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,733.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

