Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Target Price to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LWSCF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

