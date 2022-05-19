Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 13.30 Per Share

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 295.40 ($3.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 290.20 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($7.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 343.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 418.77.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 702 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.74) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.38) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.01) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 601.73 ($7.42).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.