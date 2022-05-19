RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

NYSE:RPM opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. RPM International has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in RPM International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 59,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

