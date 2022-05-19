RUA Life Sciences’ (RUA) “Suspended” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
LON:RUA opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.51) on Thursday. RUA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 168 ($2.07). The firm has a market cap of £9.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.12.
RUA Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RUA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RUA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.