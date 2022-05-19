RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the commercialization and development of products which target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, is based in BRIDGEWATER, N.J. “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RVLP opened at $1.40 on Thursday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $116.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.78.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.90% and a negative net margin of 163.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

