Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) President Timothy William Turner Sells 352,697 Shares

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RYAN opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $42.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

