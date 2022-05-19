Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.19. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.26. 52,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,370. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $518.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

