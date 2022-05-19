Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several analysts have commented on SAFRY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

SAFRY opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. Safran has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

