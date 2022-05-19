Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $181.35 on Thursday. Saia has a one year low of $175.14 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saia by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

