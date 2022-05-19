Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $366,597.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,515,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $380,351.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $399,303.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $413,678.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $401,787.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $399,809.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,380,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.64 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $157,485,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 5.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Salesforce by 50.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 22.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.03.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

