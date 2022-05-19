Samira Sakhia Purchases 19,305 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) Director Samira Sakhia acquired 19,305 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$708,282.12.
Shares of TSE GUD traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$5.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,078. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$602.96 million and a P/E ratio of 41.35.
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
Featured Stories
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.