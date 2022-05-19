Samira Sakhia Purchases 19,305 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) Director Samira Sakhia acquired 19,305 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$708,282.12.

Shares of TSE GUD traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$5.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,078. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$602.96 million and a P/E ratio of 41.35.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GUD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.